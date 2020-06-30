Huila: Humpata municipal hospital reinaugurated

Humpata - An amount of AKz 250 million was spent on rehabilitation, enlargement and equipment of the municipal hospital of Humpata municipality in southern Huila province.

Re-inaugurated by the minister of State for Economy, Manuel Nunes Junior, the 120-bed health unit is part of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM).

The infrastructure occupies an area of 5,000 square meters and comprises a new maternity ward, pediatrics, clinical analysis laboratories.

The unit also includes an emergency bank, nursing ward, kitchen, offices, as well as a large parking lot.

Speaking on the sidelines of the re-inauguration ceremony, the governor of Huíla, Luís Nunes, said the new hospital will enable improved and quality health care to the populations.

Minister of State for Economy, Manuel Nunes Junior, in his capacity as PIIM Coordinator, inaugurated last Saturday various infrastructure in Lubango, Caluquembe and Humpata municipalities.