Health sector steps up epidemiological prevention in Huíla

Caluquembe - Awareness campaign on the importance of personal and collective hygiene has been launched in the communities of the southern Huila province aimed to prevent outbreaks of scabies, malaria and meningitis in the region.

The most affected municipalities are those of Quilengues, Humpata, Lubango and Caluquembe.

Scabies, malaria and meningitis are said to have affected more than 600,000 inhabitants in the last five months, prompting the warning by the local health authorities.

The programme includes training of teachers as well as the involvement of social activists and staff of water and sanitation companies, who are conveying the message among communities to improve the current health situation.

The province of Huila has been facing scabies outbreak since January this year.

Over 50,000 are affected by disease, malaria with 400,000, and meningitis which has killed 20 children in the municipality of Quilengues.