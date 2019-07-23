23 Jul 2019

Health authorities step up surveillance against Ebola

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 23 Jul 2019 View Original

Saurimo - The placement of 30 experts (doctors and staff of the National Civil Protection and Fire Brigade) trained in the border area with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to contain Ebola is among the measures adopted, as from Monday by the health authorities Lunda Sul province.

Angola, with a territorial extension of 1,246,700 kilometers, shares 2,511 km of border with DR Congo.

The outbreak, which hits the neighboring country, is the third in recent years, and Angolan health authorities have long been prepared to deal with a possible health emergency.

The epidemic has already caused 1,767 deaths in the DRC, which has 12 new cases a day. This outbreak, the second deadliest in history, is only overtaken by the epidemic that struck West Africa between 2014 and 2016 and killed more than 11,300 people.

The head of the Department of Public Health and Control of Endemics, Domingos Chiculo, said that the specialists were placed in the seven crossing points of the border in the commune of Chiluange, municipality of Muconda.

