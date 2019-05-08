Head of State instructs resources mobilization to combat drought

Luanda - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Monday handed out precise guidelines for the mobilization of resources to meet the needs of the southern provinces of Huila, Cunene, Namibe and Cuando Cubango, affected by drought.

According to a presidential note, the guidelines were transmitted at a meeting with ministers of state, ministers and the governors of Namibe and Cunene, provinces that were visited last Friday and Saturday by the Head of State.

At the meeting, which served to define urgent and practical measures for a coordinated and proportional response to the challenges posed by the calamity, the Head of the Executive Branch also indicated the need for on-the-ground efforts to be coordinated in order to avoid efforts duplication.

João Lourenço made clear that it is necessary to act with a true spirit of emergency, without interfering negatively with bureaucratic obstacles.

The idea that dominated the meeting, says the document, is to transform the southern region of Angola, with emphasis on the most affected provinces (Namibe and Cunene), in a vast field of action, where different forces act with speed and a sense of mission.

In the context of this resources mobilization, it is planned the increase in the number of rescue operations operating in the drought-stricken areas, with an increase in water abstraction activities, as well as in the supply of cereals (maize, ), salt, cooking oil, cornmeal and soap.