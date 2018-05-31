Govt vows to reduce risk of introducing Ebola in country

Huambo - Angolan Government has vowed to reduce the risk of introducing Ebola virus into the country from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This was confirmed Wednesday by minister of Health Sílvia Lutukuta, who alluded to the country’s reviving emergency and multi-sector contingency plan.

Sílvia Lutukuta was speaking at the opening session of the 28th Consultative Council of the sector, held in central Huambo province.

The minister stated that the Angolan authorities are working toward the implementation of a strong epidemiological surveillance system.

According to her, the intention is to respond to the threats to public health, in view of spreading of Ebola to those countries sharing border with DRC.

She pointed out the ongoing actions to promote health, disease prevention and quality services through the resources.

The move is meant to make secondary and tertiary systems capable of meeting the needs of the population.

The minister also spoke of the improvement of maternal and child health, as another challenge of the sector.

She said that this includes the introduction of means to provide medical care to pregnant women by conducting HIV / AIDS tests and the treatment of positive cases.

The plan covers the consolidation and integration of the non-communicable chronic diseases control activity into the essential health package at the primary level, such as hypertension, diabetes, sickle-cell anemia and mental disorders.

The opening ceremony of one-day event was chaired by minister of State and Chief of Security Affairs of President of Republic, Pedro Sebastião.

The gathers ministers of Health from Cabo Verde and Zambia, as well as their Ambassadors to Angola.

Former ministers of the sector in Angola, provincial vice governors, national directors, health managers, are also among the guests.