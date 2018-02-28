28 Feb 2018

Government vows to reduce drought impact

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 27 Feb 2018 View Original

Luanda - Angolan Government pledges commitment to the construction of water retention dams in the country’s central and southern regions with a view to reducing the negative impact of drought, said Tuesday in Luanda the State Secretary for Water.

Luís Filipe da Silva made the pledge at the end of the first meeting of National Water Council, chaired by the vice President Bornito de Sousa.

He spoke of the need to build several dams in several waterways and ponds to retain and supply of water.

He mentioned the southern region of Benguela, Cuvelai basin (Cunene), Namibe and Gambos (Huíla), as being the most affected areas by the drought, with serious consequences to the local populations.

The official said the dams will retain water in rain periods and therefore for transfer it to other basins.

He also said the pipes and outlet channels have been fully operating between Xangongo basin in Cunene and Ondjiva to Santa Clara.

According to him, special attention has been given to supply drinking water to rural areas.

