11 May 2019

Government releases USD 600 million to combat drought

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 10 May 2019 View Original

Luanda - Angolan government spent USD 600 million to deal with drought in the provinces of Cunene (south), Namibe (southwest), Cuando Cubango and Huíla (southeast).

This was announced Thursday in Luanda by the minister of Interior, Ângelo da Veiga Tavares.

The minister was speaking to the press at the end of the meeting intended to clarify the MPs of the 2nd National Assembly Commission on the drought situation in southern region.

Ângelo Tavares said that USD 200 million has already been made available to the Ministry of Energy and Water for the emergency programme.

Ângelo da Veiga Tavares said that Cunene province, which took the brunt of drought benefitted from Akz 4 billion (USD 12.3 million) for the implementation of the emergency programme and reduce the effects of drought

The President João Lourenço visited the provinces of Namibe and Cunene on 3 and 4 May this year. The drought in Cunene is considered the worst in the region in the last 20 years.

