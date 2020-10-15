Government ensures training of refugees

Dundo - At least 1,542 refugee children located in Lóvua camp, Lunda Norte province are inserted in the normal teaching and learning system in the present school year, as part of the social integration programme.

The School Literacy and Acceleration Programme (PAE) has the insertion of 505 adults.

In an interview with ANGOP regarding the government support to refugees from Lóvua, the director of the Provincial Office for Social Action, Family and Women Promotion in Lunda Norte, Amélia Valente, reported that 1,089 children are in primary education and 453 in pre-school.

According to the official, the project for the integration of children and adults began this year and is expected to be extended to the second secondary cycle, if the refugees remain in Angolan territory for more years.

The process is in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the People to People Development Assistance (ADPP) non-governmental organisation.

To ensure this process, three schools with eight classrooms each are available under UNHCR auspices, staffed by 41 teachers and ten literacy teachers.

Already in partnership with the National Institute for Employment and Professional Training (INEFOP), 100 refugees have been trained in cooking and pastry, 75 in entrepreneurship, an equal number in making homemade soap and 50 in cutting and sewing.

The training was aimed at the creation of the own business from the settlement, within the project of income generation for the refugees, which currently involves about 300 people.

As part of the civil registry, Amélia Valente said that from 2018 to the present day 1,302 children of refugee parents had been born in Angolan territory and had been registered with Angolan nationality.