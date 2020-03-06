Government assures water distribution in critical locations

Sumbe - The government of the province of Cuanza-Sul delivered on Friday, March 06, to the municipal administrations, 240 motorcycle cisterns with a capacity of 1,000 liters each, to ensure the distribution of water to the populations in critical areas and to mitigate drought.

Cuanza Sul has 12 municipalities and 36 communes and each circumscription received 20 cisterns, whose management (water distribution, supervision and maintenance) will be the responsibility of the Civil Protection Service.

Porto Amboim is the most affected by drought and its deputy-municipal administrator for the social sector, Manuel Jorge Euriquexala, said that “Thirty thousand Kwanzas per day are available, paid in each tank vehicle to ensure the distribution of water in the locations of Maculungo I and III, Calungo and Denda”.

“We want to use correctly these motorbikes, but we are certain that only the resumption of physical execution of the water distribution project, which has been paralyzed for two years due to lack of payments, will make possible to restore the regular distribution to these communities”, he reinforced.