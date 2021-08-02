The Government of Angola and UNDP launch a USD 103.2 million grant with support from Global Fund to help fight HIV, Malaria, Tuberculosis and COVID-19 pandemic

Luanda, Angola, 21 July 2021: The Angolan Government, through the Ministry of Health and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), launched today the new Global Fund Grant for 2021 2024. The investment of USD103.2 million in the national health system to help fight against HIV, Malaria, Tuberculosis and COVID-19 in the country will target the provinces of Cuanza Sul and Benguela within the framework of the new sub-national approach of the Global Fund.

Present at the launch of the grant included Her Excellency the Minister of Health, Dr. Sílvia Lutucuta, the acting UNDP Resident Representative, the Chair of the Country Coordinating Mechanism for the Global Fund, senior members of the Government and representatives of United Nations agencies. Additional public engagement marking the start of this crucial grant will be in the provinces of Benguela and Cuanza Sul, on 26th and 28th July, respectively.

"UNDP's primary mission is to support the national leadership, the programs of the National Cabinet of Public Health, the National Institute to fight against HIV/AIDS and civil society, in defining the objectives and implementation strategies of the grant", said Mamisoa Rangers, the acting UNDP Resident Representative. She added that, as a Principal Recipient of the Global Fund grant, UNDP also has a role of facilitator, "facilitating the access to resources" that implementing partners will need to achieve the common objectives, she added.

In her speech, H.E Dr. Sílvia Lutucuta, the Angolan Minister of Health, noted that the new Global Fund grant for 2021-2024 is higher by USD 30 million compared to the previous cycle, 2018 – 2021. A proof that the Global Fund believes in Angola's leadership and capacity to fulfil the agreed commitments" and goals. She appealed to provincial governments, municipal administrations, health units and health professionals to own the project's ambitions and work hard for its success, contributing to the general well-being. She further noted that the authorities are counting on a collective effort of key partners to guarantee a successful grant implementation.

The grant has ambitious goals of keeping HIV prevalence at approximately 1.1% in the general population, reducing new infections, increasing antiretroviral treatment coverage, and reducing infections in children of HIV-positive mothers to 4% by 2023. In 2019, about 91,000 Angolans received antiretroviral treatment and last year, that number rose to more than 105,000 people. Additionally, in 2020 more than 5000 pregnant women received treatment to prevent mother-to-child HIV transmission.

In addition, UNDP works closely with men who have sex with men, female sex workers and adolescent and young girls to reduce the number of new HIV infections among key and vulnerable populations and deliver HIV prevention services to about 40 000 people last year.

Concerning tuberculosis, the project aims at reducing the incidence rate from 355 to 320 per 100,000 inhabitants and the mortality rate to 40 per 100,000, by 2023, by increasing the number of reported cases, including multi-drug resistant cases, and helping to improve the success rate for all forms of tuberculosis.

Regarding malaria, the grant aims to reduce the mortality rate from 26 to 19 per 100 inhabitants and the positivity rate to 35% by 2023 while ensuring that at least 90% of the population in the two provinces use long-lasting insecticidal nets, including 100% testing and treatment of suspected cases.

Besides, the grant will support COVID-19 services, including the provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for health and community workers, tests and other diagnostic products and oxygen equipment for severe cases. UNDP will continue to support the national health information system, the national procurement and supply management system, and community support systems.

Since 2005, UNDP in Angola has been Global Fund Principal Recipient, helping the country deliver essential HIV, Malaria and Tuberculosis services while strengthening health and community systems. From 2016 – 2024, UNDP helped the Government to mobilise USD 157 million in approved grants.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNDP also supported Angola Country Coordinating Mechanisms in securing USD 26 million from the Global Fund COVID-19 Response Mechanism.