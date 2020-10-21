GIEWS Country Brief: Angola 20-October-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Planting of 2021 cereal crops ongoing under mostly favourable weather conditions

Cereal production in 2020 estimated at average level

Prices of food continued to increase in 2020 underpinned by weak currency

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic aggravates food insecurity in 2020

Planting of 2021 cereal crops ongoing under favourable weather conditions

Planting of the 2021 cereal crops started recently. Early seasonal rainfall in September enhanced soil moisture levels and created generally conducive conditions for planting activities. However, weather forecasts for the November 2020-January 2021 period indicate a higher probability of below-average rainfall in southern and southwestern parts of the country, including some of the main cereal producing areas. This raises concerns for cereal production in 2021 as well as the availability of pasture and water resources for livestock.

Cereal production in 2020 estimated at average level

Harvesting of the 2020 main cereal crops concluded in June.

Aggregate production is estimated at 2.5 million tonnes, a recovery from the weather-reduced level of the previous year and slightly above the five-year average. The output mainly reflects good weather conditions that resulted in higher yields. The restrictions and economic effects associated with the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause major disruptions to cropping activities.

The favourable weather also improved vegetation conditions in rangelands, mainly in western and southern provinces, which were severely affected by drought conditions in 2019.

Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 estimated at near-average level

On average, cereal imports cover an estimated 40 percent of the national consumption needs. In the 2020/21 marketing year (April/March), cereal import requirements, mostly wheat, were estimated at 1.3 million tonnes, nearly unchanged on a yearly basis and close to the previous five-year average