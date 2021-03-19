GDO Analytical Report: Drought in Angola – February 2021

Executive summary

A strong dry spell is hampering the rainy season 2020/21 and the hydrological year in Angola, and especially the south-west provinces. Despite the normal precipitation at the onset of the season, January and February brought less than half of the long-term average for the period, which accounts for 40% of the total annual precipitation.

Reportedly, the humanitarian situation is dire: people are fleeing the most affected areas and food security issues are spreading. The drought hit at the core of the growing season, so major damages to crops and rangelands are occurring.