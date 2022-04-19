Food Security Early Warning System - Agromet Update, Issue 04: 2021/2022 Agricultural Season (11-04-2022)

Highlights

• Seasonal rainfall totals for the 2021-22 season are below normal in central parts of the region, south-western Madagascar, and south-western Angola. Crops in central parts of the region were negatively affected by dry conditions in February and early March, with reports of crop losses due to permanent wilting.

• After dry conditions in central parts of the region in February and early March, rainfall improved slightly in mid-March, but remained overall below normal.

• The region was hit by a series of five tropical storms and cyclones, affecting Madagascar,

Mauritius, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The cyclones brought many adverse impacts, and over 200,000 hectares of crops were destroyed in Mozambique.

• The rainfall season in main maize-growing areas of South Africa performed well, with favourable rainfall received for much of the season.