Food Security Early Warning System - Agromet Update, Issue 04: 2020/2021 Agricultural Season (26-02-2021)
Highlights
Good crop conditions noted in most parts of the Region due to consistent rainfall that has occurred during the season.
Poor rainfall that continues in south-western Angola and north-western Namibia, affecting crop and grazing conditions.
Rainfall improvement observed in southern Madagascar in late January and early February 2021, partially reducing the strong rainfall deficits associated with the protracted drought.
The African Migratory Locust outbreak continues in Angola, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia. Swarms of desert locusts also observed in the United Republic of Tanzania.