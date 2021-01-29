Angola + 14 more
Food Security Early Warning System - Agromet Update, Issue 03: 2020/2021 2020/2021 Agricultural Season (29-01-2021)
Attachments
Highlights
Rainfall performance over many parts of the region has been conducive to crop development, and good crop conditions have been noted in many areas.
Areas in the southern half of the region received heavy rainfall in December and early January, resulting in flooding and waterlogging.
Below average rainfall continued in some western and eastern parts of the region. In southern Madagascar severe drought conditions are negatively impacting agriculture.
The African Migratory Locust outbreak continued, promoted by wet conditions conducive to locust breeding. Control efforts are ongoing, although in some areas are being hampered by incessant rains.