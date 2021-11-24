Angola + 11 more
Food Security Early Warning System - Agromet Update, Issue 01: 2021/2022 Agricultural Season (19-11-2021)
Highlights
- Seasonal forecasts indicate enhanced chances of normal to above normal seasonal rainfall totals, raising possibility of a second consecutive favorable agricultural season for central, southern and eastern areas
- Vegetation conditions including rangeland are in a poor state in some areas that experienced drought last season, including south-western Angola and southern Madagascar
- The 2021/22 season is off to a slow start in a number of areas, including drought-affected areas
- Short term forecasts suggest a continuation of dry conditions through the end of November
- Cyclone forecasts indicate most cyclones may move westwards, potentially impacting land