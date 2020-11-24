Angola + 14 more
Food Security Early Warning System - Agromet Update, Issue 01: 2020/2021 Agricultural Season (23-11-2020)
Highlights
The rainfall season has started well in south-eastern parts of the region, with average to above average rainfall received, although below average rainfall was estimated in northern areas.
Seasonal forecasts indicate enhanced chances of normal to above normal rainfall, raising the potential for good agricultural production, despite associated risks with flooding and pests.
An outbreak of the African Migratory Locust has affected five Member States, and has prompted a SADC regional appeal to support control of and response to the outbreak.