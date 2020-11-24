Angola + 14 more

Food Security Early Warning System - Agromet Update, Issue 01: 2020/2021 Agricultural Season (23-11-2020)

Highlights

  • The rainfall season has started well in south-eastern parts of the region, with average to above average rainfall received, although below average rainfall was estimated in northern areas.

  • Seasonal forecasts indicate enhanced chances of normal to above normal rainfall, raising the potential for good agricultural production, despite associated risks with flooding and pests.

  • An outbreak of the African Migratory Locust has affected five Member States, and has prompted a SADC regional appeal to support control of and response to the outbreak.

