Food Insecurity and Hunger in Africa - Information Bulletin - April 2021

Overview of the situation

It is a very concerning situation that over 100 million people in Africa are facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification-3 and above) and the situation may worsen in the coming months especially between June and August 2021. The socio-economic impacts of Covid-19 have become wider and deeper especially in developing countries.

The secondary impacts of COVID-19 could have long-lasting affects across the continent, particularly for those living in poverty.

In Africa, a continent with a high proportion of workers in the informal economy, the most vulnerable have been hit hard. In Africa, people face the challenges of either too little water or too much water – cyclic patterns of drought to floods to droughts – impacting vulnerable groups either by floods or by famine silently due to profound impacts of climate change.

People are becoming more vulnerable due to civil unrest, displacements, population movement and other complex socio-political and economic factors.

Key figures

100+ million people facing catastrophic levels of food insecurity.

4.3 million people assisted by Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies with food and in-kind assistance.

112,000 people reached with cash and voucher assistance.

20 African National Societies are implementing longerterm food security programmes with an investment of 81.14 Swiss francs, supported by 17 different partners.