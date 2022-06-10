Food and Nutrition Security Bulletin Southern Africa Monthly Bulletin: May 2022

Highlights:

Despite a recent increase in rainfall, parts of Mozambique,

Zimbabwe, and Botswana experienced abnormal dryness and drought.

Inconsistent rainfall since late December 2021 has strengthened moisture deficits leading to severe drought in southern Angola and northern Namibia.

Severe drought is present across much of southern Madagascar.

Three years of consecutive severe drought have wiped out harvests and hampered access to food in Madagascar’s Grand South regions.

Poor seasonal performance due to delays in planting is expected to create harvest setbacks which will affect supplies in market year 2022/23.

Commodity prices were rising steadily before the onset of the Ukraine conflict. Following the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the region will likely face a general rise in food and energy prices given its strong dependence on imported oil, wheat and edible oil.