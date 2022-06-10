Food and Nutrition Security Bulletin Southern Africa Monthly Bulletin: May 2022

Highlights:
-
Despite a recent increase in rainfall, parts of Mozambique,
Zimbabwe, and Botswana experienced abnormal dryness and drought.
-
Inconsistent rainfall since late December 2021 has strengthened moisture deficits leading to severe drought in southern Angola and northern Namibia.
-
Severe drought is present across much of southern Madagascar.
Three years of consecutive severe drought have wiped out harvests and hampered access to food in Madagascar’s Grand South regions.
-
Poor seasonal performance due to delays in planting is expected to create harvest setbacks which will affect supplies in market year 2022/23.
-
Commodity prices were rising steadily before the onset of the Ukraine conflict. Following the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the region will likely face a general rise in food and energy prices given its strong dependence on imported oil, wheat and edible oil.
-
Brown locust outbreaks have been reported and confirmed in South Africa and Namibia. Locust control teams has been deployed to embark on surveillance, monitoring and control.