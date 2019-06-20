EU releases EURO 12 million for Resilience Programmes

Lubango - European Union spent Euros 12 million on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) programmes to assist more than 800,000 vulnerable families in the provinces of Huíla, Namibe and Cunene, as part of Resilience, Food and Nutrition Security in Angola (FRESAN).

FRESAN studies conducted in 2017 points to 1.1 million people as being affected by drought as a result of climate change, in those province.

The figure is accounted for 12 percent of the rural population of Huíla, 99% in Namibe and 97 % in Cunene.

Matteo Tonini, general coordinator of the Camões Implementation Unit (UIC), which manages the funds, has told Angop in Lubango, Huila province.

Tonini said that the money will be spent on projects to help reduce hunger, poverty and vulnerability through the sustainable strengthening of family agriculture.

The initiative is part of National Indicative Programme for Cooperation between the European Union and Angola (2014-2020).

A tender will be held to grant funds to the civil society organisations with feasible projects aimed at improving the supply of water for human and livestock consumption, agriculture and promotion of food and nutritional security.

This is the second European Union funding to combat the drought.

In January, 65 million Euros were made available to implement the Resilience and Food Security and Nutrition Security (FRESAN) programme in the southern region of Angola.

At least Euro 24.6 million, out of this amount, are earmarked for a component of project agriculture and nutrition.

The four-year project, implemented by the United Nations Fund for Agriculture (FAO), aims to prevent post-harvest losses, improve food storage and storage, encourage cooperatives, preservation, conservation, processing of vegetables and implementation of water abstraction and conservation systems.

Data released by National Statistic Institute (INE) indicate that the province of Huíla has 2.7 million citizens, while Namibe comprises 471, 613 inhabitants and Cunene with 1.023million.