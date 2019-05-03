03 May 2019

Education in Lóvua Settlement (03 May 2019)

Report
from Government of Angola, Jesuit Refugee Service, UN Children's Fund, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 03 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.66 MB)

Introduction

Education provides us with knowledge about the world and the skills that are needed to have an impact. It can also lay the foundation for a strong society. Indeed, a good quality human resource capacity is considered a critical part of a nation. There are different social benefits of education such as greater civic engagement, better employment opportunities and access to networks.

Lóvua context

In 2017, political and military instability in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) forced more than 35,000 people to seek refuge in the Lunda Norte Province of Angola in Southern Africa. Most of these refugees now live in a large settlement in Lóvua municipality where more than 50% of its inhabitants are under the age of 18.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.