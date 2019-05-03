Education in Lóvua Settlement (03 May 2019)

Introduction

Education provides us with knowledge about the world and the skills that are needed to have an impact. It can also lay the foundation for a strong society. Indeed, a good quality human resource capacity is considered a critical part of a nation. There are different social benefits of education such as greater civic engagement, better employment opportunities and access to networks.

Lóvua context

In 2017, political and military instability in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) forced more than 35,000 people to seek refuge in the Lunda Norte Province of Angola in Southern Africa. Most of these refugees now live in a large settlement in Lóvua municipality where more than 50% of its inhabitants are under the age of 18.