Drought victims benefit 40 tonnes of goods

Ondjiva - Forty tons of various products were delivered this Friday, in Ondjiva, by the Christian Ministerial Assembly Church, to the government of the province of Cunene to help victims of the region's drought.

The donation consists of bags of rice, cornmeal, pasta, oil, soda, mineral water and used clothing.

In the act of delivery, the bishop of the Christian Ministerial Assembly Church, Freitas Gamboa, said that the action joins the efforts of the Angolan Government aimed at minimizing food shortages in the communities, as they have not produced in the fields.

The deputy governor for the Political, Social and Economic sector, Soraya Mateus Kalongela, thanked the church for its support, stressing that the goods will minimize food shortages in families that are still experiencing the effects of hunger.