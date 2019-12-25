Drought kills over 72,000 heads of cattle in Cunene

Ondjiva - At least 72,473 heads of cattle died between April and December this year in the transhumance corridors of Cunene province due to water and pasture shortages resulting from the drought that struck the region.

This data was released today, to Angop, by the head of the Veterinary Services of Cunene province, Estevao Camalanga, regarding the cattle vaccination program in the district.

During the dry season, he said, most of the cattle died from lack of water and pasture, as well as from poor animal health and opportunistic diseases.

He said that some farmers and their herds of cattle are already returning to their home areas since November, when it started to rain in the province of Cunene.

"Some breeders are returning with their livestock to their areas of origin as rain has started to fall in the province of Cunene," he said.