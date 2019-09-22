22 Sep 2019

DRC refugees repatriation postponed sine die

Dundo - The organised repatriation of the 4,000 refugees settled in Lóvua shelter centre, eastern Lunda Norte province, initially scheduled for 18th September this year, was postponed sine die at the request by Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The fact was confirmed on Thursday by the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Office, in Lunda Norte, Daniel Roger Tam.

The UNHCR official told Angop that the decision owed to the lack of reception conditions in the provinces of Kassai and Central Kassai in DRC.

In order to overcome the deadlock, the official said the organisation is working with the Congolese government to begin the process next week.

Daniel Roger Tam said five vehicles, food and technicians were available to support repatriation, as soon as the Congolese authorities confirmed the conditions for sheltering the refugees.

The four thousand refugees are part of a group of 9,000 who are still settled in the Lóvua camp.

To ensure the social and economic reintegration of returnees, the UNHCR announced FC 20,000 and USD 80 for the socioeconomic reintegration of returnees.

During the voluntary and spontaneous repatriation process, started on 19 August, 14,724 returned to the DRC - 3, 772 men, 7, 974 children and 2, 998 women, out of 18, 800 planned.

A total of 35,000 DRC citizens have fled the country finding refuge in Angola's Lóvua region, Lunda Norte province, due to the political and ethnic violence erupted in May 2017 in the central African country.

