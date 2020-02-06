Demining records decline in Cuando Cubango

Speaking to Angop, the provincial official for quality control of the National Intersectorial Commission for Demining and Humanitarian Assistance (CNIDAH), Marcial Kativa, stressed that the divestment in this process conditioned the purchase of equipment and the training of new agents, including sappers.

For the current year, Marcial Kativa said he expects investments to be made in order to extend the process to areas identified as affected by mines and other unexploded ordnance.

In the demining process in Cuando Cubango, the Military Engineering brigade, the National Demining Institute (INAD), the Border Guard Police (PGF), the NGO The Halo Trust and SOC-Comercial are working on the ground.

Goals for 2020

For the current year, CNIDAH and demining operators are planning to clear about 313 kilometers, in a total of 71,5 million square meters.

The process will be carried out in the municipalities of Menongue, Cuchi, Mavinga, Cuito Cuanavale, Rivungo, Dirico, Calai and Nankova.

The actions scheduled for this year also include mine awareness in communities, religious and school institutions.