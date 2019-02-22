Demining Brigade destroys over 1,000 explosive devices

Luena - At least 1.468 various explosive devices were destroyed Thursday in Sachifunga municipality, nine kilometers east of Luena city, by the special demining brigade, assigned to the 7th military brigade of the Security House of the President of the Republic.

The package of destroyed material are 677 AKM ammunition, 620 PKM ammunition, 128 various ammunitions, 30 multi - millimeter mortars, 5 anti - personnel mines, 6 RPG - 7, 2 VOG and 1 hand grenade.

According to the commander of the brigade, Tito Augusto Chimuco, the material was removed in the period between 2016 and 2018, in the municipalities of Moxico (headquarters) and Léua, in an area of ​​more than 10 hectares of land.

With the reception of new vehicles and reinforcement in fuel, the brigade plans this year to demine the town of Thafinda, municipality of Léua and the road linking the city of Luena (Moxico) to Cuito (Bié), he said.

The head of the Moxico government's Mine Action and Control Room, Chili Manuel Chinhama, praised the activity of the 7th military brigade by reducing to a certain extent the risks of landmine action and other explosive devices.

In 2018, in Moxico, an area of ​​more than nine million square meters of land (CNIDAH data) was demined, plus 7,710,153 square meters compared to 2017.

In above mentioned period 2018, 576 anti-personnel mines, 67 anti-tank mines, 1.473 projectiles and 463 various ammunition were removed and destroyed.