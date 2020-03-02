Cunene to immunize over 200,000 children against polio

Ondjiva - At least 237,474 children under the age of five will be vaccinatd during the first phase of the campaign against poliomyelitis, which runs from Monday March 2nd to the 4th, in the province of Cunene (Angola's south region).

The campaign, which covers the six municipalities in the province, appears with the aim of blocking the polio virus 2, considering a case of the disease registered in December 2019, in the municipality of Ombadja.

The information was provided to the press by the head of the Department of Public Health in Cunene, Félix Belarmino, noting that the campaign has 280,260 doses of vaccines and the involvement of 796 teams including vaccinators, registrars, mobilizing team and supervisors.

The official asked for the collaboration of the municipal administrations in the support of the vaccination teams, as well as the traditional authorities and the church in the mobilization of the parents and guardians to receive the vaccinators in their homes, during the campaign that will be carried out door-to-door.