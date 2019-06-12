Cunene: First lady donates food items to drought-hit families

Ondjiva - The First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço donated Tuesday food items to the people affected by the drought in southern Cunene province.

Ana Dias Lourenço delivered to the provincial government of Cunene 200 bags of rice, 100 boxes of vegetable oil, 20 bags of sugar and 30 bundles of used clothes.

The provincial government also received an ambulance, a water tank, three 3-wheel motorcycles and expendable material for hospital use, also to assist drought-hit families.

The provincial governor of Cunene, Virgilio Tyova, received the goods on behalf of provincial government.

Since October 2018, the province of Cunene has experienced a major crisis, with 857, 443 people (out of a total of 171, 488 families) and 1 million cattle affected by the drought.

As result 26, 267 animals, amongst cattle, goats and pigs, have been killed.

The First Lady, who is expected back to Luanda this Tuesday, has been in Cunene since Monday to assess a “Born Free to Shine” campaign, aimed at reducing Angola's mother-to-child HIV transmission rate from 26 percent to 14 percent by 2021.