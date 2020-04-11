Cuban doctors due in Angola on Friday

The information was released Thursday by the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, on the sidelines of the III Extraordinary Plenary meeting of Parliament that agreed to the extension of the State of Emergency declared by the president Joao Lourenço.

According to the minister, the 244 Cuban health professionals will be distributed in 164 municipalities in the national territory.

During the first two days (11 and 12 April) of the State of Emergency, those who are in other provinces will be allowed to return to their respective areas without restriction.

From 13th April nobody will be allowed to circulate, the Minister of State and Chief of the Civil Office of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, told National Assembly.

The 120 passengers from Cabinda province held in the country's capital, Luanda, will have the opportunity during this period (11 and 12 April) to return to their area of origin, by air.

In the context of the amendments to the extension of the State of Emergency, he stated that it will be required to issue a declaration by employers or entities with which citizens are linked, to exercise their function during the Emergency period, in addition to the employee badge.

The intention is to maintain limitations on freedom of movement, with the circulation and permanence of people on the public road being prohibited, and citizens should be subjected to self and social isolation.

He mentioned exceptions in some cases such as in the acquisition of essential goods and services and the provision of essential services.

Adão de Almeida told the MPs that this period should start from midnight on April 11, 2020 running until 11:59 pm on April 25, 2020.