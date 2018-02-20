Cuando Cubango: Angola has over 1,000 catalogued mined zones

Menongue - At least 1,400 mined zones have been catalogued all over the country, said on Thursday in Cuito Cuanavale municipality, southeast Cuando Cubango province, the general director of the National Demining Institute (INAD), Leonardo Severino Sapalo.

The official unveiled the information during the demolition of 448 anti-tank mines and 9 personal mines, in a ceremony witnessed by the deputy governor for Technical Services and Infrastructure of Cuando Cubango province, Bento Francisco Xavier.

Without disclosing the total surface of the mined zones in the country’s 18 provinces, theofficial said the identified areas have been duly controlled.

The official underscored that the main challenge currently is to develop research and mapping technologies to register the suspected areas containing explosive devices.

Cuito Cuanavale has an estimated area of 35,610 square Kms and a population of about 68,000 inhabitants.