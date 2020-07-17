COVID-19 emergency response - Africa Region situation report #9, 16 July, 2020

COVID-19 continues to spread with a linear daily increment as most of the countries in East, Southern and West Africa relax their confinement measures (schools and markets are reopening, public gatherings are resuming). World Vision is concerned by the increasing risk of a wider transmission and appeals for the intensification of prevention measures and support to health systems for mass testing and surveillance. We continue to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis through a multi-sectoral approach; working in collaboration with local authorities, frontline health workers, academic institutions, faith leaders and communities, and local NGOs.

In our 9th Africa Regional COVID-19 Situation Report, read about how we've reached over 3 million people with food security assistance; distributed over 1.9million masks; and had close to 500 external engagements with faith actors within the framework of collaborating and advocating to ensure vulnerable children are protected. These achievements among several others from our response interventions covering 26 countries on the continent.