Conda district vaccinate 296,000 children against Polio

Sumbe - At least 296,195 children were immunized against polio in the municipality of Conda, province of Kwanza Sul, during the disease blockade vaccination campaign.

According to the head of the Provincial Department of Public Health and Endemic Control of Kwanza Sul, Delfina da Silva, this figure, although provisional, represents 100 percent of the forecast.

She said these provisional vaccination data indicate that the municipality with the lowest vaccination number was Sumbe, with 56 percent.

In the meantime, she pointed out as factors of this low access and communication difficulties in some areas, such as Gungo commune.

At Kwanza Sul province level, 358,000 children are expected to be vaccinated in nine of the 12 existing municipalities. Mussende, Kibala and Libolo are out.

To this end, 213 teams with 213 vaccinators each were formed,.