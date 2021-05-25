Committee of Ministers responsible for Disaster Risk Management will hold a virtual meeting to review Disaster Risk Management policies and strategies

The Committee of Ministers responsible for Disaster Risk Management of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will on 26th May, 2021 hold a virtual meeting to review Disaster Risk Management (DRM) policies, strategies, and legislation. The main objectives of the meeting is to review progress on the implementation of the Decisions of the SADC council of Ministers and consider progress in development of the SADC Disaster Preparedness and Response Mechanism.

Amongst others, Ministers will also review progress on the implementation of the SADC Disaster Preparedness and Response Strategy and Fund 2016-2030 as well as the implementation of other programmes and interventions aimed to reduce disaster risks and enhance the resilience of the region’s communities.

Ministers will also provide guidance to the Secretariat to ensure effective coordination of Disaster Risk Management in view of the unprecedented number of disasters facing the region, which include droughts, cyclones and floods that have led to the loss of lives, livelihoods, damage to property and destruction of infrastructure.

Honourable Lusia Celma Meque, Chairperson of the SADC Ministerial Committee responsible for Disaster Risk Management, supported by Her Excellency Dr Stergomena Lawrance Tax will officiate during the meeting.

The meeting of Senior Officials precedes the Ministerial meeting on 24 – 25 May 2021 to prepare documents covering progress and feedback on the previous decisions, as well as the issues for decisions and for noting.

