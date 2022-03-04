Commitments To Eradicate Statelessness Delivered In The Great Lakes Region In The Context Of The High-Level Segment On Statelessness (HLS) And The Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in 2019 (Update: 22 February 2022)

ICGLR Secretariat and UNHCR Regional Bureau for East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, Nairobi Update: 22 February 2022

Background & Purpose:

In the spirit of the 2019 Ministerial Conference on Eradication of Statelessness in the Great Lakes Region, ten ICGLR Member States have delivered 54 statelessness commitments, mostly submitted during the High-Level Segment on Statelessness in October 20193 . Of relevance for the Great Lakes region, the IGCLR Secretariat and the AU Commission as well as a few civil society organisations from East of Africa submitted a total of 25 pledges. In total 79 statelessness pledges were delivered so far by ICGLR Member States and organisations working in the Great Lakes Region. The below provides an overview of statelessness pledges by pledging entities.