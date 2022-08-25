Climate and water variabilities as drivers of conflicts and migration in the Congo River Basin, Policy Brief Issue 07 | January 2022

Background

Congo River Basin (CRB) in central Africa, the second-largest river basin in the world, after the Amazon, has an area of about 3.7Million km and annual flow volume of about 1.3 km. It covers nine riparian countries, including Central African Republic, Cameroon, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Angola, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi. CRB holds huge potentials for socio-economic growth and poverty alleviation for its nine riparian countries and the African continent, but access to its resources remains a challenge, primarily, due to the remoteness of the basin, poor governance, and critical lack of financial and technical capacity. Current threats to the basin include poor practices of natural resources management such as large-scale deforestation, uncontrolled urbanisation, and mining, which contribute to sedimentation and pollution. With increasing climate change (CC), these detrimental effects may be amplified. With no sustainable strategies of river basin management in place, there may be severe consequences on the water-intensive sectors, biodiversity, and health of about 120 million people of the CRB - who rely on the basin’s resources for their livelihood.

Notably, the interaction between the outlined issues, act as both the cause and effect of conflicts. However, new trend of transhumant migration from the Lake Chad region to, particularly, the north-eastern part of the CRB adds another layer of vulnerability and results in the emergence of newer types of conflicts. With these conflicts, the CRB (in part) may continue to experience substantial migration in the coming years - not by choice but as the only option. Therefore, it is critical to accurately quantify and project climatic changes in various parts of the CRB and examine what impacts on population and economy they may have – to be better prepared.

This policy brief is the first in a series of three that summarise the key messages from the Project - “Addressing climate- and water-driven migration and conflict interlinkages to build Community Resilience in the Congo Basin”. The Project was funded by the International Development Research Center (IDRC- Canada) and undertaken by the Congo Basin Water Resources Research Center (CRREBaC), based at the University of Kinshasa (DRC), in collaboration with UNU-INWEH (Canada), over a period of 2019-2021. This Policy Brief is developed for attention and possible uptake by the following actors (non-exhaustive list):