Chevron donates over 22 tons of food

The goods include sugar, beans, corn meal, salt, pasta, used clothing, shoes and materials for agriculture.

The drought affects more than 35.000 people, who make up more than 75.000 families spread in nine municipalities, with greater incidence in the regions of Cuangar, Dirico and Calai, bordering Namibia.

Chevron Chief Operating Officer, Dele Nani, told reporters that the act of solidarity is part of the program to support drought victims in the southern provinces of Angola.

The aim is to minimize problems of access to drinking water and food shortages.

The official announced that the oil company foresees, in its portfolio for the current year, the construction of three drinking water systems to benefit the community and the animals.

Cuando Cubango Governor Júlio Bessa stressed the company's willingness to sympathize with drought victims as well as to support social projects, helping the Government achieve economic growth to reduce poverty within families.

At the end of the activity, Chevron hosted a celebration lunch with 39 children from the Padre João Bosco reception center, where they also delivered food.

The center can accommodate 100 vulnerable people, but due to the high degree of difficulties it faces, especially in the lack of food, it only serves 39 children and adults.

The Mbembwa Center is an institution designed to accommodate orphans, abandoned and in conflict with the law.