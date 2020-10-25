Campaign to vaccinate over 90,000 children against polio

Saurimo - At least 97,919 children from zero to five years of age are expected to be vaccinated during an integral campaign against polio to take place in eastern Lunda Sul province on October 23 to 31, a World Health Organization?s official in the region, Armando Aspirante, said on Thursday.

The campaign also includes the administration of vitamin A in children from six months to five years, being the first phase to cover the provinces of Cabinda, Bengo, Malanje, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Moxico and Uíge.

A total of 105,000 doses of polio vaccines (injectable and oral) and 91,500 vitamin A capsules have been made available for this campaign to be supported by 55 teams.