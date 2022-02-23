Building on Lessons Learned: UNFPA Regional Interventions Action Plan for East and Southern Africa

UNFPA's East and Southern Africa Regional Office (ESARO) works to ensure that women and youth, girls and boys, have access to quality integrated sexual and reproductive health information and services that are youth friendly and gender sensitive, that they grow up healthy and safe, that they are able to participate in the decisions that affect their lives and that no one is left behind in national development plans, policies and programmes across the 23 countries that make up the ESA region.

Through its Regional Interventions Action Plan, UNFPA ESARO worked to improve the lives of adolescents, youth, and women, especially in humanitarian settings, ensuring access to and delivery of HIV prevention and sexual and reproductive health information and services, reducing maternal mortality and harmful cultural norms and practices, and making sure no one is left behind in progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.