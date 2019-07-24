24 Jul 2019

Armed Forces want strengthening of humanitarian operations

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 24 Jul 2019 View Original

Luanda- The Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) Chief of Staff, António Egídio Santos, stressed on Tuesday, in Luanda, the need to reinforce the army's actions in peace support and humanitarian aid operations.

The army general, who was speaking at the opening of a “Final Planning Conference for Operation Feline,” said the troops should be prepared for immediate response to future crises, and disasters.

Egídio Santos noted that the Feline Series forces are the main platform in the pursuit of these objectives and constitute the main forum for testing, validation and standardization of procedures.

The general officer stated that military exercises should always have detailed specific objectives for which an adjusted scenario is created in order to maximize their performance, thus acting as a testing and validation platform for the ability to participate in military missions. joint and combined form.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.