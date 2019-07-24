Armed Forces want strengthening of humanitarian operations

Luanda- The Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) Chief of Staff, António Egídio Santos, stressed on Tuesday, in Luanda, the need to reinforce the army's actions in peace support and humanitarian aid operations.

The army general, who was speaking at the opening of a “Final Planning Conference for Operation Feline,” said the troops should be prepared for immediate response to future crises, and disasters.

Egídio Santos noted that the Feline Series forces are the main platform in the pursuit of these objectives and constitute the main forum for testing, validation and standardization of procedures.

The general officer stated that military exercises should always have detailed specific objectives for which an adjusted scenario is created in order to maximize their performance, thus acting as a testing and validation platform for the ability to participate in military missions. joint and combined form.