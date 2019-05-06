Angolan president delivers goods to drought-hit Ombala Yo Mungo people

Ondjiva - The President of Angola, João Lourenço, delivered on Saturday, two water tanker trucks of 20,000 liters each, hay for the cattle and essential goods for the drought-hit population of Ombala Yo Mungo commune, Ombadja municipality, in southern Cunene province.

The delivery was part of the president’s two-day assessment visit to that region of Angola that has been hugely affected by the drought, where 59,331 locals and over 100,000 heads of cattle out of the overall 340 owned by the municipality, are suffering the devastating effects of the lack of food and water.

The people of that region also received rice, salt, sugar, bean, spaghetti sausages, vegetal oil and mineral water.

On the ocasion, the Head of State received detailed information from the minister of Agriculture and Forest, Marco Nhunga, on the damages that the drought has caused to the agricultural sector so far, as well as the urgent needs of the people and solutions to aid the diet of the affected population.

Cunene province has been hit by the drought since October of 2018 and the situation has affected 79,1 percent of the overall population, estimate at (1,1 million people). Last data from the provincial government showed an increase in the number of death of the animals from the previous19,539 to 26,267 animals that died to date.

The province is located in the southern region of Angola with a territorial extension of 75, 955, 61 cubic meters split in six municipalities, 20 communes,51 urban districts and 765 rural villages.