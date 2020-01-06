06 Jan 2020

Angolan President assures assistance to flood victims

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original

Luanda - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, affirmed last Sunday, that the Angolan authorities will make all efforts to help the victims of the floods caused by last Saturday's rains, in several cities and localities of the country.

''Our solidarity goes to the Angolan families victims of the flood as result of last Saturday's heavy rains that poured on many cities and localities of the country, with particular intensity in Luanda'', the statesman refers on his Twitter account.

President João Lourenço, also through Twitter, reassured all affected families and underlined that authorities will provide all necessary assistance.

A current survey indicates that Saturday's rain, which lasted 12 consecutive hours, caused 140 innundations, evicted 250 families and killed a seven-year old child, all in Luanda.

In the City of Sumbe, centre-west Cuanza Sul Province, at least 200 houses became flooded.

In this region of the country, the villages of São João, Londa and Sandino were the most affected places by the dowmpour.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.