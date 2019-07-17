Angola/DRC: The unaccompanied children of Lóvua Refugee Camp share their stories

John, Felly, Antonique, August and Martin, siblings aged between 6 and 21, were separated from their family when conflict broke out in their home in Kananga in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They fled to northern Angola. ICRC Protection Delegate, Silvia Aquino was part of the team that traveled with the five siblings from Lóvua refugee camp to the DRC in the family reunification process.

While at the camp, children who had been separated from their families were offered phone calls to relatives back home. The ICRC coordinates with various organizations in the camp to ensure that needs of the children are addressed in a comprehensive way and that children to be reunified, receive the required support for a smooth reunification process with their relatives. Those being reunified with their families were also given backpacks containing various essentials from clothes to school supplies to help them settle back in with their families upon their return.

Every year, thousands of family members are separated by conflict, violence, disasters and mgiration. The ICRC and National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies work together around the world to locate people and put them back in contact with their relatives. This work includes looking for family members, restoring contact, reuniting family members and seeking to clarify the fate of those who remain missing.

