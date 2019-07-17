17 Jul 2019

Angola/DRC: The unaccompanied children of Lóvua Refugee Camp share their stories

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 17 Jul 2019 View Original

John, Felly, Antonique, August and Martin, siblings aged between 6 and 21, were separated from their family when conflict broke out in their home in Kananga in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They fled to northern Angola. ICRC Protection Delegate, Silvia Aquino was part of the team that traveled with the five siblings from Lóvua refugee camp to the DRC in the family reunification process.

While at the camp, children who had been separated from their families were offered phone calls to relatives back home. The ICRC coordinates with various organizations in the camp to ensure that needs of the children are addressed in a comprehensive way and that children to be reunified, receive the required support for a smooth reunification process with their relatives. Those being reunified with their families were also given backpacks containing various essentials from clothes to school supplies to help them settle back in with their families upon their return.

Every year, thousands of family members are separated by conflict, violence, disasters and mgiration. The ICRC and National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies work together around the world to locate people and put them back in contact with their relatives. This work includes looking for family members, restoring contact, reuniting family members and seeking to clarify the fate of those who remain missing.

View the photo gallery

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.