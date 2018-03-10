10 Mar 2018

Angola: Voluntary return of DRC refugees

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 09 Mar 2018

Dundo - Over 10,000 refugees - 4,304 men, 3,102 women and 3,287 children - from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have returned voluntarily to the country since June 2017, according to Migration and Foreigners Service (SME).

The provincial director of SME, Marcelino José Caetano, told Angop that the daily and voluntary departures of refugees occurs under supervision of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), at the Chissanda border check point, in the Chitato municipality, eastern Lunda Norte province.

The source added that the voluntary return process started in June 2017 until March this year.

He still quoted 20,418 refugee families as having been under the control of Migration Foreign Service.

Ninety-eight children are assisted in foster families based in the municipality of Lóvua.

DRC has been experiencing a political volatility on its Kassai region border with Angola’s province of Lunda Norte.

