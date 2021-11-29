Angola
Angola – Significant deterioration of the nutrition situation (DG ECHO, UNICEF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 November 2021)
- DG ECHO field mission was conducted to Angola between 22 and 26 November. The results of SMART surveys made by UNICEF and the DG ECHO assessment on the ground confirm a significant deterioration of the nutrition situation in the southern provinces of Cunene, Huila and Benguela.
- The Global Acute Malnutrition rates vary between 12.4% in Cunene to 19.2% in Huila surpassing already in some place emergency thresholds.
- In addition, hospital admissions for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) between January and August 2021 already exceeded the overall admissions for the whole of 2020. If the trends continues in this direction, the situation is expected to further deteriorate potentially further increasing the levels of admissions by 50%.
- For the period of October 2021 and March 2022, over 1.58 million people are projected to experience high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above).
- DG ECHO is supporting UNICEF for an emergency nutrition action in the most affected districts.