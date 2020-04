Angola - Severe weather (INAMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 21 April 2020)

On 19-20 April, heavy rain caused severe flooding across central and western Angola, leading to at least 17 fatalities, and widespread damage.

In Luanda Province, media report that 11 people died (in Kilamba Kiaxi, and in Talatona Municipalities), while 13 people are missing. More than 10,600 people have been affected, while flood waters inundated at least 1,900 houses.

Additional fatalities occurred in Huila, Malanje and Uige Provinces. Approximately 100 families have been displaced in Huila and Malanje.