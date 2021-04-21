Angola
Angola - Severe weather (Government of Luanda, INAMET, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 April 2021)
- Heavy rain and flash floods occurred on 29 April in Luanda Province (north-western Angola), causing fatalities and widespread damage.
- According to national authorities, at least 14 people died (of which five in Luanda Municipality) and two individuals were injured by flash floods and heavy rain-related events. Up to 8,165 people have been displaced or severely affected. Several bridges, road sections, and more than 1,610 houses are reportedly damaged by floodwater across Luanda, whilst a school was destroyed in Sambizang Urban District.
- Moderate to locally heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Luanda Province on 21-22 April.