Angola - Severe drought (DG ECHO, WFP, UNICEF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2021)
- The World Food Programme (WFP) Southern Africa Seasonal Update (21 October) flagged western and southern provinces of Angola as area of high concern. Drought is affecting agricultural producing areas and below-average rainfall are again expected for October 2021 - February 2022.
- Recent IPC report shows that 1.58 million people are likely to be food insecure (out of which 416,600 people in IPC4) throughout end of 2021 and until March 2022. Malnutrition sharply increased affecting thousands of children. Deaths among children and adult population are reported.
- Angola enters the lean season and emergency food assistance is urgently needed. Partners are in dialogue with the Authorities.
- Angolan citizens mainly women and children, presenting high rates of severe malnutrition are crossing to seek for assistance in Namibia. In Omusati region, Etunda is hosting 2875 people and conditions are critical, with weekly influxes of 30 arrivals. Namibian local government has been providing food in some areas but assistance is insufficient and conditions difficult with no basic services available. The regional government is calling for assistance. Similar reports are coming from Kunene region.