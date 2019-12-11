11 Dec 2019

Angola: Security forces violently disperse pro-independence march

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 10 Dec 2019 View Original

In response to the violent and excessive use of force by state security forces today to break up a peaceful pro-independence march in Cabinda Province, and the arrest of dozens of protesters and their leaders, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southern Africa, Deprose Muchena said:

“The heavy deployment of security personnel armed with batons and guns – and the subsequent excessive use of force against peaceful protesters in order to prevent this planned protest - is yet another indication that authorities are not prepared to tolerate dissent.

“This use of unlawful and intimidating tactics to suppress a peaceful protest totally disregards the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“Those arrested must be immediately and unconditionally released. People must be allowed to freely exercise their human rights. Angola can only benefit from a plurality of voices.”

Background

Protesters gathered in the city of Cabinda today to march for a referendum for autonomy from Angola, as they believe that they are being marginalized. Authorities responded by deploying security forces in high numbers to block the march. Cabinda accounts for most of the country’s oil output, the main driver of the economy.

Human rights lawyer, Arão Bula Tempo, has had his house surrounded by armed police officers in the lead up to today’s march. Tempo is a prominent human rights lawyer and is believed to have been put under surveillance for his human rights work and political views.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.