Angola - Risk-sensitive Budget Review

Executive summary

This report is intended to measure the mainstreaming of disaster risk reduction (DRR) in public investment planning in recent years (2017–2019) in Angola. Using a risk-sensitive budget review (RSBR) methodology, it examines the extent to which public investments have addressed DRR objectives in this period. It does so by categorizing budget expenditures into those that directly target DRR objectives, those that bring co-benefits to DRR objectives indirectly1 and those not related to DRR. The expenditures directly or indirectly targeting DRR are classified into four different categories, according to their role in the DRM cycle: prevention and mitigation, preparedness, response and relief, and reconstruction and recovery. This categorization is analysed by sectors, national-level ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and provincial governments (PGs).

Key findings

The RSBR analysis conducted for this report identified 2,421 programmes that directly or indirectly targeted DRR between 2017 and 2019, within 22 MDAs and 18 PGs (out of a total of 67 agencies in the national budget).

During the three-year period under study, an annual average of $1,132.5 million was planned for DRR activities, amounting to 2.83% of the total national budget. From this, $677.5 million belonged to the budgets of national-level MDAs and $445.1 million to PG budgets.

On average, 14.5% of the above marked DRR budget is held by programmes that directly target DRR (“principal”: $164 million, or 0.41% of the total national budget), while the remaining portion, 85.5%, is held by programmes that indirectly target DRR (“significant”: $968 million, or 2.42% of the total national budget).

For the national-level MDAs, the social sector holds the highest share of the principal marked DRR budget with 40.6%, followed by infrastructure with 31.2% and the economic sector with 16.6%. For the PGs, the infrastructure sector accounts for 74.1% of the principal marked expenditure, followed by the social sector with 18.8%.

The principal marked DRR budget allocations are mainly in the prevention and mitigation category, accounting for 73.4% of the total, while significant marked DRR budget allocations on preparedness account for 62.7% of the total.