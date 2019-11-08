Angola Repatriation Update #4

Repatriation of Congolese refugees from Angola to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

• The fourth convoy of the organized voluntary repatriation departed from Lóvua settlement on 7 November at 9:05am, in the direction of Nachiri, Kasai Province, DRC.

• The convoy consisted of nine trucks, seven for passengers and two for luggage. Of the nine trucks that crossed the border, three were hired by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

• Eight of the nine trucks reached Kandjadji, the way station in DRC, on 7 November and due to mechanical faults, the ninth truck arrived in DRC on 8 November 2019.

• 395 refugees were part of this convoy including 228 children.

• The road conditions remain precarious and this delayed the arrival of the trucks in Lóvua settlement. Due to this, refugees spent two nights in the departure center in Lóvua settlement and Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) provided meals as well as breakfast on the day of repatriation as well as snacks and water for the journey;

• The refugees were transported by UNHCR with the assistance of all partners from Lóvua settlement. The convoy went via the Nachiri border to Kandjadji, where refugees spent one night before going to Mungamba, the transit center in DRC.

• UNHCR partners provided the following assistance to refugees.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) tagged the luggage of the refugees and accompanied the convoy to Mungamba, the transit center in DRC.

Medicos del Mundo (MDM) provided medical and MHPSS assistance. Their ambulance also accompanied the convoy to the border.

Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) provided WASH and shelter assistance;

• Government of Angola (GoA) officials were present at Lóvua settlement and, together with UNHCR registration and IOM, checked the Voluntary Repatriation Forms (VRF) as well as final boarding of all passengers on the trucks.

• So far, 1,239 people have been repatriated to DRC.

